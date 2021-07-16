North Queensland fullback Valentine Holmes is set to spend the next month on the sidelines following a shoulder injury sustained in the 2021 Origin series finale.

Holmes suffered the AC joint setback during Queensland's victory over the Blues on the Gold Coast, with the Cowboys now confirming the extent of the injury.

Confirmation from the Maroons of an AC joint injury for Valentine Holmes, not expected to require surgery (rarely required for isolated AC joint sprains). Use of sling indicative of a likely grade 2-3 sprain, if confirmed most return within 2-4 weeks (some Gr3’s slightly longer) pic.twitter.com/BmVGBdcphy — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 14, 2021

The injury was sustained just prior to the intermission of Origin III, and kept the Queensland speedster out of the game.

The Maroons outside-back will not require surgery on his shoulder, but will require close to four weeks worth of recovery.

The Cowboys are scheduled to face the Roosters this weekend before clashes against the Storm, Broncos and Titans.

Holmes joins the likes of Reuben Cotter, Ben Hampton and Heilum Luki on the sidelines in Townsville.