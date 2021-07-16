NRL Rd 3 - Cowboys v Titans
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 29: Valentine Holmes of the Cowboys passes the ball during the round three NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Gold Coast Titans at QCB Stadium on May 29, 2020 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

North Queensland fullback Valentine Holmes is set to spend the next month on the sidelines following a shoulder injury sustained in the 2021 Origin series finale.

Holmes suffered the AC joint setback during Queensland's victory over the Blues on the Gold Coast, with the Cowboys now confirming the extent of the injury.

The injury was sustained just prior to the intermission of Origin III, and kept the Queensland speedster out of the game.

The Maroons outside-back will not require surgery on his shoulder, but will require close to four weeks worth of recovery.

The Cowboys are scheduled to face the Roosters this weekend before clashes against the Storm, Broncos and Titans.

VALENTINE HOLMES
Fullback
Cowboys
2021 SEASON AVG
0.2
Tries
0.3
Try Assists
3.6
Tackle Breaks

Holmes joins the likes of Reuben Cotter, Ben Hampton and Heilum Luki on the sidelines in Townsville.