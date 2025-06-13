North Queensland Cowboys lock, Harrison Edwards, has been Mr. Reliable for his side since moving to Townsville in 2024.

Covering a multitude of positions in the forward pack, Edwards' versatility has reportedly earned him a fresh contract extension that will see him remain a Cowboy until the end of 2027.

The extension, reported by the Daily Telegraph, has been brought forward on the back of a serviceable 2025 campaign so far, playing 10 matches for the Cowboys through the first half of the season.

The former Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs utility has averaged an impressive 71 run metres per game in limited minutes, shining off the bench as a much-needed attacking spark in the Cowboys' attack.

While Edwards hasn't been a superstar acquisition since joining Todd Payten's squad last year, versatile utility forwards have become a common trend amongst the winning sides, with guys like Connor Watson of the Sydney Roosters and Kurt Mann of the Bulldogs honing their craft perfectly.

Edwards will look to make a bigger impact in more minutes throughout the Origin period, to justify the faith the Cowboys have shown in him with this two-year extension.