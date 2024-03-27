Just when you believe you have our great game all figured out, Round Three happens.

The Tigers recorded one of the all time great upsets just hours after the Cowboys completed a historic comeback.

Elsewhere we saw the Eels and Sea Eagles light up Commbank Stadium, the Titans season fall into full blown panic and a host of teams secure their first win of the season.

We're almost at the point where these level out, but early season rankings can shift sharply based on results, expectations, points margin, strength of opponent and much more.

With that said, where did your team land on our Week Three Power Rankings?:

1. North Queensland Cowboys (Last Week: 5)

The Cowboys are riding high right now as the only team in the competition with three wins from three games.

That's not to say that they're perfect by any means. Oh how different it may have been if the Dragons took their chances. That said, the Cowboys were good enough to run down their hosts and keep their 100% win record.

Scott Drinkwater is a Dally M smokey although Tom Dearden looks like he'll take points off his fullback. Holmes and Robson both had blinders also. Their big four are firing.

2. Penrith Panthers (7)

It's fair to say this week has been an up and down week for the Penrith Panthers.

A huge win over the Broncos has returned faith after a slow start to 2024, however they have lost Nathan Cleary and Scott Sorenson for the foreseeable future.

They face an almighty test this Thursday night against the Roosters. If any side can overcome the loss of their halfback though, it's this Penrith side.

3. Melbourne Storm (1)

The Storm made the trip north to Newcastle without their starting halves in Hughes and Munster, yet came within a few minutes of causing a huge upset.

Ryan Papenhuyzen is very close to being back to his absolute best. He and Harry Grant lead the team in the absence of their two lead playmakers.

Unfortunately it was not meant to be but they will have Hughes back following the break and will be dangerous for any side.

4. Manly Sea Eagles (2)

Manly played a big part in the most entertaining game of the season. Unfortunately for their fans it ended in a loss. Albeit a controversial one.

Result aside though, there is so much to like about this Manly side. I'm not looking too much into it other than their surrendering a big, early lead.

The big guns for Manly are all firing and I expect a big win against the Dragons to get them back on track this weekend.

5. Sydney Roosters (8)

It's fair to say the Roosters bounced back from their loss to Manly in a big, big way.

There is no sweeter victory in the game than a victory over fierce, local rivals. The Roosters didn't just beat the Bunnies, they embarrassed them in the best possible way.

We will see where the Roosters truly are as they host the Penrith Panthers this weekend. Given Cleary's access, I think they enter as favourites.

6. Canberra Raiders (4)

The Raiders return from their trip across the Tasman with their first loss of the season. That said, there was no lack of effort.

Jordan Rapana is one of the form fullbacks of the competition right now. He lead the way for a Raiders side who fell just short against a rampant Warriors on the night.

With a far superior pack, the Raiders have a brilliant opportunity to return to winning ways when they play the undermanned Sharks this Sunday evening.

7. Parramatta Eels (10)

Much like the Panthers, the Eels experienced the highest of highs and a severe low. Their win over Manly was peak rugby league.

Unfortunately they have lost Mitch Moses and Bryce Cartwright for extended periods. That said, even that couldn't take the gloss off their comeback win on Sunday afternoon.

Parra will host the Tigers on Easter Sunday. Just a week ago I would have expected a massive Eels win. Now, it will be much, much tougher.

8. New Zealand Warriors (12)

The Warriors may have recorded their first win of the season this past weekend but they feel a much better side than their current record.

Two close losses. both games they probably should have won, are resigned to the past now due to the entertaining win over Canberra. DWZ and RTS were utterly magnificent for the home team.

Another home game beckons for the Warriors as they host the also 1-2 Knights. This could be the most enjoyable game of the round.

9. The Dolphins (9)

The Dolphins enjoyed the bye this past weekend, allowing them to bask in the glory that was their near flawless victory over the Dragons.

I'd like to assume they face a tougher task against the Titans this weekend but I'm not sure they do. Expect another similar performance and result for the Phins.

10. Cronulla Sharks (10)

I am loathe to put a side with two wins below a side with one win (this early in the season) but right now I'd much rather be the Dolphins than the Sharks.

They were utterly embarrassing on Saturday night. That's not taking away from the Tigers, but the Sharks were so bad even the current Titans outfit may have beaten them.

Sione Katoa, Sifa Talakai and Tom Hazelton aside, there was nothing to like here. Nothing at all. Throw in three injuries to first choice forwards and this is a horror week for the Sharks.

11. Brisbane Broncos (6)

The Broncos suffered a horror show on Thursday night. Not only did they lose to the Panthers but they lost superstar Reece Walsh for at least a month.

Brisbane were brave in the face of terrible odds. Walsh exiting the game added to the losses of Reynold and Haas, while Piakuru became an obvious target out wide.

Sitting 1-2 doesn't look great but with context added, it's not the end of the world. That said, they face a very difficult Friday night assignment against the table topping Cowboys.

12. Newcastle Knights (14)

The Newcastle Knights are off the mark for 2024. The narrow, yet encouraging win over the Storm will surely provide a building block to kickstart their season.

Ponga was the main man, of course, although I thought Jack Cogger's involvement improved the side. I think he's got the number seven jersey for the time being.

They face an extremely difficult away game in New Zealand this weekend. A 2-2 start will please many. A 1-3 start, not so much.

13. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (15)

The Doggies are on the board. Truthfully they dominated the Titans from start to finish and well worth their 32-0 victory.

The six try to zero effort saw a party atmosphere at Belmore Oval. Viliame Kikau and Reed Mahoney arguably had their best games in blue and white. They were far from the only good performers on the night too.

The Dogs have a chance to heap misery on the Bunnies on Easter Friday. Right now, considering how both teams are playing, Dogs fans should be excited.

14. Wests Tigers (16)

The Wests Tigers put in the performance of the week in trouncing the Sharks at a packed Leichhardt Oval.

Apisai Koroisau played a 10/10 game, with gastro. He took the Sharks apart in every aspect of the game. Justin Olam was a monster out wide on his club debut.

The party went long into the night and could keep going. They're playing a depleted Parra side on Easter Monday in what suddenly shapes as a blockbuster.

15. St George Illawarra Dragons (11)

Oh how different this week could have ended for the Dragons. Leading the Cowboys 18-4, Raymond Faitala-Mariner had a chance to all but the ice the game.

Unfortunately he let the opportunity slip and from there it was all the travelling team.

These are the kinds of games the Dragons need to win if they're serious about Finals footy. Unfortunately they may rue this opportunity with a tough game against Manly this weekend.

16. South Sydney Rabbitohs (13)

Hands up if you thought dropping a young halfback was any chance of fixing the Bunnies within a week? No hands should be raised at this time.

This was an all time low night for the Bunnies and their fans. Certain stars wearing the famous red and green have to decide whether they still have the love and desire for this game.

The only positive is that it couldn't possibly get any worse ... or could it?

17. Gold Coast Titans (17)

By all rights the Bunnies should be the bottom team here but the fact the Titans have played the Dragons and Bulldogs for a return of just one try lands them 17th.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui's season ending injury was the rotten cherry on a disgusting night at the office.

If this is the best the Titans have then they are in for one of the longest seasons in NRL history.