Gehamat Shibasaki has spoken to the media for the first time after signing a one-year contract with the North Queensland Cowboys.

Shibasaki returns to the NRL after a one-year absence where he played rugby union in Japan.

Having returned to his hometown of Townsville last year, Shibasaki was offered a train and trial at the back end of the season. Despite not playing in any games in the NRL, he impressed in the QLD Cup and has now been offered to return to the team on a full-time basis with a one-year contract.

"I just wanted to come back home, I've been away for too long," Shibasaki said about his return.

"I had time by myself and I reflected on a lot of things and I sort of wanted to come back home and see my family, my partner and everyone else."

The new recruit has previously played in the NRL for two different clubs. He played 13 games for the Brisbane Broncos, followed by a two-year stint at the Newcastle Knights. It was here he was able to score six tries.

With backs Daejarn Asi, Connelly Lemuelu and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow all leaving the club, it provides Shibasaki with an opportunity to push for first-grade honours, although Scott Drinkwater, Kyle Feldt, Murray Taulagi, Valentine Holmes and Peta Hiku are likely to be the first-choice back five.

Shibasaki has shown he is versatile and can play in a range of positions whether that be fullback, on the wing or at centre.

The 24-year-old revealed that his brother Jamal, who is part of the Young Guns program at the club, also was a big part of the reason he wanted to be based in Townsville.

"I wanted to come back because he's just starting his senior football and I thought I wanted to do it with him and give him some pointers of what I've learned in the past," he said regarding his younger brother.

"I want him to do his best.

"Jamal is the youngest out of the three of us and I missed out on a couple years with him doing juniors."