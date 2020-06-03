Cowboys duo Kyle Feldt and Shane Wright have both penned new deals, the club announced on Wednesday morning.

Feldt has signed a four-year extension that will tie him to the club until the end of the 2024 season.

“Our club was set up for players like Kyle Feldt,” Cowboys Director of Football Peter Parr told cowboys.com.au.

“He was born and raised in Townsville, came through our junior system, was part of our under 20s program and has gone on to forge a great career in the NRL.

“Now with a new four-year deal it all but ensures he will play his whole career with the Cowboys, which is wonderful for him and wonderful for the club.”

Wright has signed on for one extra season, which will see him remain a Cowboy until the end of the 2021 season.

“Wrighty spent a couple of years at the Gold Coast, but we were able to bring him home and he’s been a great contributor since he’s been at the club,” Parr said.

“There is no doubt his best football is in front of him, he’s learnt what it takes to cut it at NRL level and he’s a player we have some very high expectations for over the next couple of seasons.”