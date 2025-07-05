The North Queensland Cowboys have poached two members of the Sydney Roosters' premiership-winning SG Ball Cup squad as they prepare to build their long-term future.

After winning the 2025 SG Ball Cup, the Roosters have lost another two members of the squad following the departures of Mikey Nassar (Bulldogs) and Phillip Lavakeiaho (Sea Eagles).

Already with a plethora of stars coming through the junior ranks, the club have now lost Cohen Dittmann and Tyson Walker - the younger brother of Sam Walker - to the North Queensland Cowboys.

According to News Corp, Walker has joined the Cowboys, despite having a year remaining on his contract with the Roosters, and could be the long-term solution to the club's halves troubles.

They also have Zac Herdegen on their books.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Walker reveals dream to join brother Sam in the NRL

"I come from a long background of footy players, but it's been really good having my brother here to help me out and get away from home, which is a big step," Walker told Zero Tackle earlier in the year.

"Definitely still a long way to the NRL, but I've known for a long time that I wanted to play rugby league.

"That's pretty much all I want to do. I don't have any other aspirations for now, that's for sure."

🔵🟡⚪️ SIGNING NEWS: Talented outside back Cohen Dittmann has returned to the @nthqldcowboys after a stint with the Sydney Roosters. Was in the Roosters SG Ball Cup premiership squad this season and named in U17s QLD Emerging team. Scored five tries in three games in the NRLQ… pic.twitter.com/y4jKORN4tD — Ethan Lee Chalk (@EthanLeeChalk) July 4, 2025

The Cowboys have also signed outside back Cohen Dittmann from the Roosters ranks, who returns to Queensland after a two-year stint at the Bondi-based club.

A talented winger, Dittmann was named in the Under-17s QLD Emerging squad and has scored five tries in three matches in the NRLQ Series since his return to Townsville.