Cowboys playmaker Jake Clifford has signed a two-year contract with Newcastle from 2022.
The emerging half will play out the final year of his term at North Queensland before joining the Knights on a deal until the end of the 2023 season.
Knights Head of Recruitment Clint Zammit said the 22-year old would be a welcome addition to the team.
“When the opportunity arose to sign Jake, I thought it was a perfect fit for both parties,” Zammit told newcastleknights.com.au.
“We believe he will grow alongside the likes of Mitchell Pearce, both as a player and as a person.
“He’s a good young talent from a good family and will be a great addition to both our playing group and the Knights for a long time.”
Clifford has played 35 NRL games after making his first-grade debut with North Queensland in 2018.
He is a former Queensland u/20s representative and 2017 Holden Cup Player of the Year.
