NRL Rd 17 - Roosters v Cowboys
GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA - JULY 14: Jake Clifford of the North Queensland Cowboys scores a try during the round 17 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the North Queensland Cowboys at Central Coast Stadium on July 14, 2019 in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)

Cowboys playmaker Jake Clifford has signed a two-year contract with Newcastle from 2022.

The emerging half will play out the final year of his term at North Queensland before joining the Knights on a deal until the end of the 2023 season.

Knights Head of Recruitment Clint Zammit said the 22-year old would be a welcome addition to the team.

“When the opportunity arose to sign Jake, I thought it was a perfect fit for both parties,” Zammit told newcastleknights.com.au.

“We believe he will grow alongside the likes of Mitchell Pearce, both as a player and as a person.

“He’s a good young talent from a good family and will be a great addition to both our playing group and the Knights for a long time.”

Clifford has played 35 NRL games after making his first-grade debut with North Queensland in 2018.

He is a former Queensland u/20s representative and 2017 Holden Cup Player of the Year.