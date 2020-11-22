North Queensland playmaker Jake Clifford is set to sign a two-year deal with Newcastle, joining the Knights from 2022, per The Daily Telegraph.

Clifford was granted permission by the Cowboys to seek a new club for 2021 and beyond, before North Queensland changed their tune and demanded the 22-year-old remains with the club for at least next season.

While the Cowboys are keen on holding onto the future Origin playmaker, their is a chance Clifford could still land an early release and line up for the Knights in 2021.

Newcastle would see Clifford as the successor to veteran playmaker Mitchell Pearce, who would either enter retirement or be moved on if wanting to continue his career.

Cowboys coach Todd Payten admitted the club’s decision with Clifford was poorly handled.

“The whole Jake Clifford scenario wasn’t handled well by our club, and I played a small part in that,” Payten told The Cairns Post.