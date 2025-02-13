After an injury-plagued 2024 NRL season, North Queensland Cowboys outside back Robert Derby has agreed to a new long-term deal with the club.

A member of the club's Young Guns program before progressing into the NRL squad, Derby has only made a single NRL appearance but has been touted for big things as he looks to cement a regular spot in the back-line this season.

Playing in front of his home fans in the team's first pre-season match, Derby has agreed to extend his stay with the club until the end of the 2028 NRL season.

A seven-time PNG international, he has crossed the line six times for his national team and starred in the 2024 Pacific Championships where they defeated the Cook Islands and Fiji.

"Rob is a North Queenslander, he's come through the Cairns system and has impressed at Queensland Cup level, particularly for the Northern Pride in 2024," Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said.

"He's had a great pre-season and we are confident he is ready to take the next step in his career.

"Rob's gifted athletically, he's good in the air, he can finish tries, he is excellent bringing the ball out of yardage and does his job well defensively.

"We are confident he is going to be an important part of our NRL team for a long time."