Kyle Feldt has broken the try-scoring record set by Cowboys icon Matt Bowen.

Not only was this a historical moment for the club, but was also the pressure-relieving intercept try to win the game against the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday and to make it his 131st try in front of the Townsville home crowd.

QLD Country Bank NQL 35 FT 22 GLD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Among the 131 tries, few stand out as much as the one Feldt scored in the 2015 grand final against the Broncos. In a dramatic moment, he caught a brave Michael Morgan flick pass as the seconds lessened, equalising the scores. The remainder of his achievements will be forever engraved in Cowboys history.

Morgan was on hand to present Feldt with a commemorative ball after the game to honour his 131st try in the NRL.

“For that to be one of Feldty's 131 tries, It's pretty cool,” said Morgan in the post-game presentation.

“He's always been a pretty good try scorer. Feldty and I go way back, we played high school footy together, and we went to the same school (Ignatius Park College), so I have always known the ability that he has had and he's done well to have a very long career at the Cowboys.

“Matty Bowen, being a fullback, for him to score that many tries as fullback is an amazing feat, so Feldtys caught one of the best.”

Feldt has delivered several sensational tries throughout his career, often showcasing his remarkable diving skills. However, it's undeniable that North Queensland fans hold his grand final performance in the highest regard, elevating it to one of the most viewed tries in NRL history.

“He's probably scored a few better tries over his career that looks a bit better – he's scored some pretty difficult tries through his career – but to be involved in one that is quite popular, it is nice," Morgan said per Cowboys media.

“Since I have finished playing, I have reflected on the game as a whole and if I am being honest, I like that each year when the grand final comes around, that gets played a bit more and I am sure Feldty enjoys that too.”

After the victory against the Titans at home, Cowboys coach Todd Payten, known for his practical approach, found greater delight in what Feldt's try signified within the game rather than the record it set. Payten commended his winger for executing a crucial play that helped the team regain control after the visiting Titans side posed a potential upset.

“Feldty comes up with a big play and got us back out to a two-try lead and we were able to go on with it”, Payten said during the post-match press conference.

“That's a big play, that got us over the line in the end.

“With Feldty … we've shifted a little bit with what we are doing on the edges, and that's part of the reason for it, and he came up with a good play.”

Gavin Cooper, another Cowboys legend who has played alongside both Bowen and Feldt, expressed that Bowen, the former try-scoring leader for the club, will always hold the title of his "favourite Cowboy to watch”, Feldt's achievement was one to celebrate.

“He's been able to do some things that other people haven't been able to do”. Cooper said.

“People all remember him for scoring that try, but he also did the kickoff in the grand final (that gave the Cowboys possession).

“He actually scored the winning try in my 250th game against Penrith in the last minute, so I'll remember that one”.

Feldt, who has appeared in 197 games for the Cowboys, acknowledged that pursuing Bowen's record crossed his mind as he worked hard to regain a consistent spot in Payten's lineup.