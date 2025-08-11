North Queensland Cowboys front-rower Coen Hess is set to miss the remainder of the 2025 NRL season after being hit with a three-game suspension.

Following their team's match against the Parramatta Eels, where he starred for the losing side, Hess has been charged by the match review committee with a Grade 2 Dangerous Contact charge on Joash Papalii.

Due to it being his third and subsequent offence, he will miss the Cowboys' remaining matches against the Knights, Tigers and Broncos to close out the rest of the season.

If he decides to contest the charge and is found guilty, he will miss Round 1 of the 2026 NRL season.

While the former State of Origin representative is highly unlikely to take to the field again this season, the Cowboys are set to receive Jordan McLean back this week after several weeks on the sidelines with injury.

"Fingers crossed he gets through the week next week and he's right to go," said coach Todd Payten.

Gold Coast Titans forward Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui was also charged for their match on the weekend against Jai Arrow with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle.