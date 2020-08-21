Cowboys centre Esan Marsters and Warriors prop Bunty Afoa have been given their marching orders and will need to look for another club, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Marsters looked to be a good recruit by the Cowboys early on, but now can’t get himself back into the mix for the Cowboys first team.

Despite being contracted at the Cowboys until 2022, the 24-year old has been granted permission to talk with other rival clubs.

With a roster spot open for the Cowboys, it could pave the way for South Sydney utility Alex Johnston to join the club, but it’s believed me will likely sign for a Sydney based club instead.

Meanwhile for the Warriors, Afoa, who is currently sidelined because of an ACL injury, has been told to look elsewhere and won’t be apart of soon to be coach Nathan Brown’s future.