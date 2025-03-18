A North Queensland Cowboys outside back and Canberra Raiders forward are both set for extended stints on the sidelines after sustaining injuries during their Round 2 matches against the Sharks and Broncos.

Leaving the field on Saturday against the Cronulla Sharks, Cowboys winger Braidon Burns looked dejected in the dressing room sheds and the club has now confirmed that he will be sidelined for three to four weeks.

Sustaining a low-grade hamstring injury, the 28-year-old has a long history with hamstring issues. His absence is likely to see recruit Jaxson Paulo take his spot on the wing after spending the last two seasons with the Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles.

As Burns moves to the injury ward, the Cowboys are set to receive a double boost for their clash against the Brisbane Broncos with forward Jeremiah Nanai and Jason Taumalolo returning to the first-grade team after spending the week in the QLD Cup competition.

Continuing with injury news, Canberra Raiders forward Zac Hosking has undergone surgery on a broken hand and will be ruled out for four to six weeks.

According to the club, this will see him return in either Round 7 or Round 8.

Captain Joseph Tapine will also remain on the sidelines this week as they take on the Manly Sea Eagles after being handed a two-week suspension in Round 1.