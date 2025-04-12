The Cronulla Sharks and North Queensland Cowboys have provided injury updates on the status of forwards Addin Fonua-Blake and John Bateman following their matches on Saturday night.

After a strong 24-18 performance against the Manly Sea Eagles which saw them take home the two points, the Sharks suffered a minor setback during the clash when star front-rower Addin Fonua-Blake was taken from the field.

Leaving the field with an apparent groin injury, his potential absence would be a significant blow for the club considering he is the leader of the forward pack and played a major role in all of their three victories this season.

Speaking after the Sharks victory over the Manly Sea Eagles, head coach Craig Fitzgibbon revealed that although there was "some niggle", he doesn't think it is signficant at all and will be available for next week's match against the Newcastle Knights

"He said he felt it early then kept playing with it," Fitzgibbon said.

"That suggests there's some niggle there but I don't think it's significant."

Addin Fonua Blake came off early with what appeared to be a groin issue - Sharks say he felt it early in the game but played through so hoping it is minor. Hopefully just tightness or a minor strain - these are often considered day to day & can see a return by next week. pic.twitter.com/VWUs3iFAsO — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) April 12, 2025

Although he didn't compete against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday night, back-rower John Bateman was a late omission from the line-up due to illness.

Replaced by Harrison Edwards for the match, Cowboys coach Todd Payten confirmed that he spent the last two days in hospital due to a blood infection.

Considering the club have the bye next week, Bateman will likely be fit and available the following week in Round 8.

"He has a blood infection," Payten said on Fox League.

"He's spent the last two days in hospital. He's come out for the game, then he's going to head back in.

"It's not ideal the last couple of weeks but these are the little things you face week to week in the NRL and we'll just get past it."