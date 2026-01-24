The Parramatta Eels and Zax Lomax will head to court on Thursday, February 12 and Friday, February 13 as the warring parties attempt to put an end to their off-field drama.

Multiple reports have confirmed the date of the trial.

The Eels have taken legal action against Lomax, with the club claiming the winger is failing to abide by the terms of his release from the club.

Lomax, whose management have confirmed they have been in discussions with the Melbourne Storm, believes he should be allowed to join the Victorian-based club, while the Eels are adamant they will need to receive compensation for him to do so.

The former Origin winger was released by the Eels at the end of 2025, with the club saying he was seeking opportunities outside the NRL.

They never materialised though with the two-year postponment of the Saudi Arabian-backed R360 competition though. Lomax was also linked to the Brumbies and Western Force in the Super Rugby competition, but it now appears he is more interested in remaining an NRL player.

The courtroom showdown comes on the first weekend of the 2026 NRL pre-season challenge for all clubs not travelling to Las Vegas, with the Storm to face the Canberra Raiders on the Friday evening, and the Eels to play the Cronulla Sharks at Henson Park on the Sunday evening.

It has been speculated that the Eels have asked the Storm for Xavier Coates, Jack Howarth or Stefano Utoikamanu as compensation for Lomax to join the club, with it understood the Eels had a clause in his release barring him from playing with a rival club before 2029 unless given the written consent of the blue and gold.

Parramatta released a statement just days ago confirming they have now been left with no choice but to resolve the Lomax issue in court, while the winger will argue the club are placing restrictions of trade on him.

The Eels statement confirmed Lomax has written to the club, stating he does not agree to the terms of his release.