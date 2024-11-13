Twins Ryan Couchman and Toby Couchman have both agreed to new deals with the St George Illawarra Dragons that will keep them at the club for the foreseeable future.

Two of the best young forwards at the club, the new deals will see them play under Shane Flanagan for two more seasons until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

The twins are juniors of the Thirroul Butchers, and throughout the past few years, they have successfully progressed through the club's pathways system and earned Australian Schoolboys and U19s NSW Blues honours, respectively.

Debuting in the 2023 season-opener against the Gold Coast Titans, Toby has played in 26 matches for the club over the past two seasons and scored four tries.

A member of the U19s NSW Blues team in the 2023 U19s State of Origin match, he received the club's Geoff Selby Memorial Trophy for NRL Emerging Talent last year.

“This club means a lot to Ryan and I, so we're excited to have sorted out our future here,” Toby Couchman said.

“We grew up supporting the Dragons. It's such a special feeling playing here, and I know that the best is yet to come.”

On the other hand, Ryan Couchman debuted in Round 23 of the 2023 NRL season against the Parramatta Eels and played a further ten matches for the club but has yet to cross the line for a try.

An Australian Schoolboys representative in 2021, he would be looking to catch up to his brother's career games tally in the coming years.

“I'm really pleased to be extending my time at the Dragons," Ryan said.

“I really trust Flano's vision and felt like we made a big leap this year as a club. I want to be a part of what we're building.”

Head coach Shane Flanagan added, “It was definitely important for the club to extend both of the boys."