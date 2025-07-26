Following the conclusion of the 2025\u00a0State of Origin series, former Australia and Queensland forward Corey Parker has named the line-up he would have selected for the upcoming 2025 Ashes Series against England.\r\n\r\nAfter finally confirming their new head coach as Kevin Walters, the Australian coach is set to have a difficult time selecting on which players he will choose to face England later this year.\r\n\r\nIn preparation for the 2025 Ashes Series, former representative forward Corey Parker has named the 17 playes that he would select to face England at the end of the year.\r\n\r\nParker's proposed Kangaroos team includes three players who did not play State of Origin football this year, while 2025 Wally Lewis Medal winner\u00a0Tom Dearden\u00a0is named on the interchange bench as a utility.\r\n\r\nSurprisingly, Parker has left out the likes of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Latrell Mitchell, Payne Haas and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.\r\nCorey Parker's Kangaroos Line-Up\r\n1.\u00a0Dylan Edwards\r\n2.\u00a0Xavier Coates\r\n3. Kotoni Staggs\r\n4. Bradman Best\r\n5.\u00a0Zac Lomax\r\n6.\u00a0Cameron Munster\r\n7.\u00a0Nathan Cleary\r\n8. Lindsay Smith\r\n9.\u00a0Harry Grant\r\n10. Patrick Carrigan\r\n11.\u00a0Angus Crichton\r\n12. Liam Martin\r\n13.\u00a0Isaah Yeo\r\n\r\nInterchange\r\n14.\u00a0Tom Dearden\r\n15. Hudson Young\r\n16.\u00a0Reuben Cotter\r\n17.\u00a0Lindsay Collins