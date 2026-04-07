Brisbane Broncos legend Corey Parker has declared the Melbourne Storm cannot win the NRL premiership after their heavy defeat to the Penrith Panthers on Good Friday. \n\nIt was a brutal display which saw the Panthers dismantle the Storm in a 50-10 thrashing, with history to suggest that it officially rules the Storm out of the title race.\n\nWhen speaking on Channel 7's Agenda Setters: Rugby League, Parker was adamant that a red line should be crossed through the Storm, who have historically always crept deep into the finals series every year.\n\n“The Sharks' season is done, as is the Dolphins, as is Craig Bellamy's Storm", Parker said on the panel.\n\n"Conceding 50 points in a season against the Panthers. History suggests if you concede 50, your season is gone.\n\n"Back-to-back Grand Finalists, conceding 50 points. This is a team where it does not happen.\n\n"23 years ago was the last time the Melbourne Storm conceded 50 points. We had Craig on the desk a few weeks ago – where are they at the moment? 94% completion rate. Any time with Munster, Hughes, Grant that they have a 94% completion rate, they normally go on to win.”\n\nThe Storm has lacked the polish we have learnt to see from them this year, and were caught with their tails between their legs when they came up against a red-hot Panthers outfit who look to be back at their four-peat best.\n\nAlthough co-panellist Luke Keary disagreed with Corey Parker's sentiments, and despite history suggesting the dreaded 50 means they can't win the title, a champion coach like Craig Bellamy can turn it around.\n\n“We saw them lose Ryan Papenhuyzen, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Xavier Coates, is injured at the moment, and the big one being Eli Katoa. I believe he is the best back rower in the competition last year.\n\n"They went hard for Zac Lomax; they thought they were thin out wide, and it has proven the case. 24 seasons Craig has been there, and they've missed the finals one – with the salary cap scandal. I back him to turn this around.”\n\nParker still sees them competing for a spot in the eight, but not enough to do any damage to the top-performing teams.\n\n“History has suggested that no team has conceded 50 points. I'm saying they can't win that. I see them finishing outside the top 4, but inside the 8.”\n\nThe Storm will be looking to put the disastrous performance behind them as they face the New Zealand Warriors at home on Saturday night.