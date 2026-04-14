Staying put at Gold Coast rather than chasing his father's legacy at Melbourne stands as a early defining crossorads of Cooper Bai's young career, and it wasn't a decision that came easily.

Cooper's father Marcus Bai spoke in March, not mincing any words about his disappointment in his son's decision to stay at the Titans, which caused a division between father and son.

The extension with the Gold Coast Titans runs to the end of the 2027 season, allowing him to be a free agent November 1 this year.

Over the off-season, Cooper turned down the chance to link up with Craig Bellamy and the Melbourne Storm, the club where his father played.

In an interview with the Australian Associated Press, he revealed the difficulties of making the decision and ultimately why he remained in the Gold Coast.

"It definitely was the toughest decision of my life I've ever had to make,” Bai shared.

"I've never had to make any decisions like that before, to pick between two clubs like that.

"I've grown up on the Gold Coast, and obviously I've got relations down south.

"To be honest, it was the toughest decision I think I've had to make in my life, being so young and having grown up here ... having all my family and friends around this area and on the Gold Coast.”

What ultimately tipped the scales was the culture being built under first-year Titans coach Josh Hannay, enough to convince Bai to sign short-term, one year before the PNG Chiefs are set to make their NRL debut.

The possibility however, remains a distant thought for Bai.

"If they end up coming out in 2028… I don't really think of that right now,” Bai said.

"I'm just thinking right now. If stuff happens later, it happens later, but I'm staying around now.”

The Titans head to New Zealand to take on the Warriors in round 7, after scoring a try in the 52-10 thrashing over the Parramatta Eels.

In his first six games this season coming off the bench, he has been averaging nearly 30 minutes per game, 76 running metres per game and 24.6 post contact metres per game.

Bai had his best output this season against the Eels, running 13 times for 109 running metres in 37 minutes of play.