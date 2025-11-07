The Cook Islands Aitu have had their way with the South African Rhinos historically, and will be hoping to continue their reign of success this weekend.

The clash, which will take place on Sunday, November 9, is one of the most important matches of this year's international games, with the winner moving on to play in next year's World Cup.

The Cook Islands have confirmed their lineup for the battle at CommBank Stadium, and will be led out by their co-skippers in New Zealand Warriors veteran Marata Niukore and Cronulla Sharks gun KL Iro.

Cook Islands team list vs South Africa

1 Esom Ioka



2 Paul Ulberg



3 KL Iro (c)



4 Reubenn Rennie



5 Teapo Stoltman



6 Cassius Cowley



7 Esan Marsters



8 Makahesi Makatoa



9 Mason Teague



10 Davvy Moale



11 Brendan Piakura



12 Marata Niukore (c)



13 Pride Petterson-Robati



14 Rua Ngatikaura



15 Reuben Porter



16 Justin Makirere



17 Rhys Dakin



18 Amare Milford