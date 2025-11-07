The Cook Islands Aitu have had their way with the South African Rhinos historically, and will be hoping to continue their reign of success this weekend.
The clash, which will take place on Sunday, November 9, is one of the most important matches of this year's international games, with the winner moving on to play in next year's World Cup.
The Cook Islands have confirmed their lineup for the battle at CommBank Stadium, and will be led out by their co-skippers in New Zealand Warriors veteran Marata Niukore and Cronulla Sharks gun KL Iro.
Cook Islands team list vs South Africa
1 Esom Ioka2 Paul Ulberg3 KL Iro (c) 4 Reubenn Rennie5 Teapo Stoltman6 Cassius Cowley7 Esan Marsters8 Makahesi Makatoa9 Mason Teague10 Davvy Moale11 Brendan Piakura12 Marata Niukore (c) 13 Pride Petterson-Robati14 Rua Ngatikaura15 Reuben Porter16 Justin Makirere17 Rhys Dakin18 Amare Milford