The St George Illawarra Dragons one-two punch at dummy half is likely to continue for at least another season, with veteran Damien Cook likely to re-sign for another year.

The hooker has been in talks for some time with the Dragons over a possible contract extension, although has also been weighing up the possibility of retiring at the end of the season.

Now 34 years of age, Cook has showed few signs of slowing down, with his defensive work rate still impressive for the Dragons while getting through big minutes per game.

News Corp is reporting that he has elected to play on, and is in the final stages of talks over a new one-year deal which is expected to be signed imminently.

That means he will play on in 2027, although that is more than likely going to be his final year in the NRL, having debuted way back in 2013 with the Dragons, before playing in 2014 and 2015 with the Bulldogs, and spending the bulk of his career from 2016 to 2024 with the South Sydney Rabbitohs where he played 207 games.

The Dragons' rake has played 17 Origins and four Tests, and brings considerable experience to a young forward pack, while his influence over Jacob Liddle has been clear to see.

Liddle himself re-signed earlier this year and will take over as the Dragons number one rake once Cook departs for retirement, but in the meantime, the duo will continue a dangerous one-two punch which has been one of the bright spots for the Red V despite their overall struggled in the last season and a bit.

Cook, who starts games for the red and white, could yet change roles to the bench before he hangs up the boots, although it's widely accepted he is better off taking the sting out of the game before coach Shane Flanagan unleashes Liddle.

Liddle missed the start of the year with injury, but returned in Round 3 and should continue to work into his game as he builds match fitness.

Cook has played 243 NRL matches total, and another year will take him towards 300.