Controversial ex-Eel Kenny Edwards has reportedly expressed a desire to re-join the River Suburb side.

The 32-year-old's ties with Parramatta were severed in May of 2018 after a litany of off-field incidents, including fleeing police and driving without a license, saw the New Zealander land in Fairfield local court.

However, according to reports from Wide World of Sports, Edwards is said to have curbed his rowdy side across his five seasons spent in the Super League.

With Ryan Matterson joining fellow forwards in Ray Stone, Marata Niukore, Isaiah Papali'i and rake, Reed Mahoney in heading for the doors at CommBank stadium, Edwards - a seasoned second-rower - could well be seen as a saving grace for the club's brass.

Yet, with those within the Eels' four walls still reportedly wary about Edward's past behavioural issues, the one-time International All-Stars representative's desire to link up with his old side is no forgone conclusion.

Having initially signed a one-and-a-half-year deal with Catalans and playing a role in their Challenge Cup win during 2018, Edwards has since been loaned out to English outfit Castleford for the Tigers' 2022 campaign.

The Manawatu native is said to have been offered a contract to remain at the Rent-A-Hose Jungle beyond the cessation of this season. However, given his preference to return south, Edwards has not inked any extension on offer from the West Yorkshire outfit.

Across his six seasons spent with Parramatta, Edwards laced the boots for 70 first-grade appearances and crossed the chalk on six occasions.