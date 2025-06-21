The Newcastle Knights have escaped with a thrilling 26-20 win over the Dolphins in Perth, surviving a disallowed try, two sin bins and a last-gasp comeback to claim a crucial two competition points.

Bradman Best was electric on the edge, and Brodie Jones emerged as the unlikely hero, but all the post-game conversation centred on a controversial forward pass call that denied what looked like one of the tries of the season.

With the game hanging in the balance in the final minutes, Jayden Brailey linked up with his support runners in a sweeping move that ended under the posts.

The crowd were in raptures, but referee Peter Gough pulled it back for a forward pass that many onlookers immediately questioned.

"Oh boy, I don't know about that," said Warren Smith on Fox.

"It didn't look forward watching it live."

Steve Roach agreed, saying, "I'd say it was just about try of the year if it's allowed."

Coach Adam O'Brien didn't hide his frustration after the game.

"I disagree with the decision, but I'm really proud of the players," he said.

"I didn't think it was forward. I thought it was a very entertaining try, but the boys rose above it."

Rise above it, they did. Minutes after the no-try call, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow fumbled a towering bomb, and Brodie Jones was on the spot to score the match-winner, capping off a wild contest that swung repeatedly.

Newcastle had to weather multiple setbacks, including the loss of fullback Fletcher Sharpe to a concussion and a sin-binning of veteran Dane Gagai for a professional foul.

"We had to contend with a fair bit tonight, you know, with Gagai going to the bin," said O'Brien.

"[We] had Kai Pearce-Paul playing in the centres and we had to contend with that."

The Dolphins had their own injury blow with winger Jack Bostock suffering a suspected ACL injury in the first half.

Despite the setback, they fought hard, with Isaiya Katoa creating several chances and Tabuai-Fidow grabbing a try that put them ahead late in the second half. Tries to Connolly Lemuelu and Jamayne Isaako had earlier helped the visitors claw back from an early deficit.

The win keeps the Knights in touch with the top eight.

In a return to red and blue, Dom Young had a solid outing while Bradman Best crossed twice and laid on the final try in his return from injury.

It was far from clean, but it was full of heart.

"They're an in form footy team," said O'Brien of the Dolphins.