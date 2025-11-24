A fortnight after inking a two-year contract with the Canberra Raiders from the 2027 season, playmaking prodigy Coby Black has reportedly been linked with an immediate exit from the Brisbane Broncos.

Once earmarked as Adam Reynolds' future successor at the Broncos, the incumbent Under-19s Queensland Maroons captain could be set to leave the club he has been at since the age of 12.

Already leaving the club at the end of next season, his immediate future has been up in the air after inking a deal with the Canberra Raiders and is unlikely to play in first-grade next year if he remains with the Broncos.

Set to spend the next 12 months at Red Hill before moving to the nation's capital, reports from Code Sports have emerged that Black is pushing for an immediate release from the remainder of his contract and could potentially find himself at the Raiders as early as the club's pre-season training.

This comes three days after Raiders coach Ricky Stuart shut down speculation on the above and revealed that he was happy for Black to learn from seasoned veterans Adam Reynolds and Ben Hunt for another year.

"We have signed him for 2027, and I am happy for him to be learning under the guidance of Adam Reynolds whom Coby has a great relationship with,” Stuart told The Courier-Mail.

"It's only going to be better for Coby to be learning under Adam and Ben Hunt; it will be good for his maturity and growth.

"I don't expect him to join us earlier. He is only 19, so he's got plenty of time to develop.

"We're about developing a player off the field as much as on it. My attitude is that better men become better footballers.

"It all happened very quickly because the Broncos had signed Jonah Pezet, then Coby's management and our recruitment team spoke, and I sat down with his parents."