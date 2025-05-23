Currently sitting in the top 10 of Dally M voting, Will Kennedy has cemented himself as a premium fullback in the NRL. His athletic archetype mirrors the likes of Dylan Edwards and Connor Tracey, which has been pivotal to the Cronulla Sharks' success over recent years.

While most Sharks fans would be hoping he remains in the Shire, Kennedy was recently told by Cronulla officials that he would need to sign on for just $300k per season according to Code Sports, with the majority of the club's cash going to the likes of Nicho Hynes, Addin-Fonua Blake, and Braydon Trindall.

With the writing on the wall saying Kennedy will be donning new colours after next year, where should the 28-year-old go, and how much will he be worth after enjoying his most impressive season to date?

ADVERTISEMENT

Perth Bears in 2027 or PNG in 2028

Kennedy is having his best season as an NRL fullback in 2025, hitting his prime just in time to impress the NRL's newest franchise's scouts. With both PNG and the Perth Bears joining the league in the coming seasons, the clubs will want to shore up their rosters ASAP, and securing the services of a player in an important spine position like Kennedy would take a ton of pressure off the coaching staff.

Kennedy would be in his early 30s by the time he arrives at either of these new clubs, with years of experience and a truckload of finals experience to shower through the halls of these newest franchises. The hardworking fullback could find himself in a similar position as Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who was heralded as a star once handed the No. 1 jumper at The Dolphins. It would be expected that Kennedy would receive upward of $500,000 per season if signed, which reflects what he is currently being paid at Cronulla.

If the Sharks' workhorse were to sign on at either of the new franchise squads, he would still be left without a contract for at least the 2026 season. This could see Kennedy take on a cheaper contract to stay at the Cronulla Sharks for one more year, or potentially at another club after a high-quality outside back, which could include the New Zealand Warriors, Canberra Raiders, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, or even a Super League club.

ADVERTISEMENT

James Tedesco retirement plan at the Sydney Roosters

James Tedesco is showing no signs of slowing down in his 13th NRL season; however, having just turned 32 and relying heavily on his athleticism, the Sydney Roosters would be forgiven for preparing for life after their skipper.

Enter William Kennedy, who is four years his junior, to create a smooth transition into the post-Tedesco era in Bondi. The prospect of remaining in Sydney is sure to be appealing to the Cronulla Sharks star, as would the idea of playing for a powerhouse like the Roosters. He would seamlessly slot into the No. 1 jumper in Tedesco's absence, and could be mentored by the Australian international as he looks to cement his role at the club.

If Kennedy were to join the Roosters' ranks, he would need to come in with the understanding that the fullback jumper would not be his until Tedesco hangs up the boots. This could warrant a backloaded contract for the Bathurst-born star, with more money to kick in once his responsibilities increase. We could see Kennedy slot into the backline until that day comes, or potentially a role as the side's utility for the time being.

Super League switch

While it's completely possible we see Kennedy move to the Super League for a brief stint before returning to the NRL, the Europe-based competition is always on the hunt for star signings, with the hopes of eventually reaching the heights of their Australian rivals.

Will Kennedy fits the mould of a Super League star to perfection, and with loads of experience at the highest levels of rugby league, the NRL star could become the face of their league for the next half-decade. Players such as Bevan French and Matt Dufty have excelled at their respective Super League clubs in recent years after making the switch from the NRL, and with Kennedy currently at the peak of his powers, he could lap those players in ability, talent, and star power.

If the 28-year-old were to make the switch, he could command upwards of $600,000, as one of the few NRL players to join the European league in their prime.

Where should Will Kennedy go?

With the NRL introducing two major additions to the competition in the PNG side and the Perth Bears, the possibility of being one of the first signings to either of these sides should be a no-brainer for Kennedy. If he can take on a smaller contract for the 2026 season and score a bigger wicket in 2027 at the Bears, we could see the elevation of yet another star fullback in the NRL.

Most clubs have rounded out their rosters for the 2026 season at this stage, so expect a decision from Kennedy in the coming weeks. However, with the star fullback showcasing his brilliance for the Cronulla Sharks in the opening months of the 2025 season, expect no shortage of suitors for the veteran fullback's signature.