One of 12 players at the Canterbury Bulldogs who are free to speak with rival teams, fullback Connor Tracey has addressed his future as he enters the final 12 months of his current contract.

A valuable member of the Bulldogs' spine, Tracey has taken his game to new heights over the past two seasons since arriving from the Cronulla Sharks and has been able to make the fullback spot his own.

Overcoming three ACL injuries throughout his career, Tracey has been electric at the back of the field for the Belmore-based side, which has seen him produce consistent performances, week in, week out.

Although reports emerged in September that the club were interested in extending Tracey on a long-term contract, he has yet to be extended and remains off-contract at the end of the 2026 season.

"It's really not something I've sort of too much. I've got a good manager, so I just sort of let him handle it, and I'm just focused on training hard and really looking forward to getting in," Tracey said on The Chad Townsend Show.

"I've got next year anyway, so I feel like as a player you're looking at the year that's coming, you're not looking at the year after that, so I'm just leaving it to my manager.

"I'd love to stay at the Bulldogs. (It's) such a good club, and I'm always going to do my best for them when I put on the jersey.

"My body's feeling great...but after all the injuries I've had, and sort of figuring out how to handle my body and the training it needs. I feel like I'm probably in the best position I've been physically.

"I'm feeling good and waiting for the wheels to fall off, and I'm happy to play as long as the team needs me, and one day they'll be a kid that comes and takes my spot, but that'll be fine."