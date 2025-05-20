The Wests Tigers will reportedly hand five-eighth Lachlan Galvin permission to negotiate his exit from the club prior to the end of 2026.

Galvin has already confirmed he will leave the Tigers at the end of his current contract.

Despite running until the end of next season, the Tigers took the unprecedented step earlier this year of confirming the young gun five-eighth would depart at the end of 2026, despite being offered one of the biggest contract extensions in Wests Tigers' history.

The fallout since has not been straightforward, with Galvin dropped for a week after the announcement, and the five-eighth believing he'd be better served for the rest of his career under a different coach.

Speculation has been rampant that Galvin would leave at the end of this season, if not before.

The Tigers held a board meeting on Monday, and The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that will be the case, with Galvin set to be given permission to negotiate his future.

Whether that's immediately, or at the end of 2025, remains to be seen, but it's understood there are two conditions that will need to be met for him to leave, the first being any legal proceedings against the club for claims of an unfair workplace being dropped, and the second being a transfer fee being agreed to by a rival club. The amount of that fee is still yet to be determined.

The Tigers coming to this decision is not a surprising one, with Galvin's shadow not one the joint-venture will want over them in 2026 as they attempt to steer up the ladder in what will be the third year of Benji Marshall's rebuild.

The Parramatta Eels are the most likely club to sign Galvin.

Coach Jason Ryles has already confirmed they will speak with the five-eighth, and given they lose Dylan Brown at the end of 2025 to the Newcastle Knights, the signing of Galvin is one they would be willing to accomodate for next season.

Beyond that, other clubs will likely consider their options for the young five-eighth, while the Tigers will move towards a halves combination of Latu Fainu and Jarome Luai.

Luai himself has options in his contract, albeit not ones that are likely to be used anytime soon.

The exit of Galvin will free up a significant amount of salary cap for the Tigers, who will turn their attention towards other areas of the squad, including the current question mark over the dummy half role, with both Apisai Koroisau and young gun Tallyn da Silva off-contract at the end of 2026.