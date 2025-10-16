One year after exiting the Wests Tigers, front-rower Stefano Utoikamanu wants to see a former teammate make the same move he did to join the Melbourne Storm.\n\nA key signing for the Storm this year, the NSW Blues representative has emerged as the leader of the club's forward pack and is coming off several career-best performances during the 2025 NRL Finals series.\n\nWhile his attention has now turned to the international arena where he pledged his allegiance to represent Tonga, the front-rower hopes that a former teammate will follow in his footsteps and make the move from the Tigers to the Storm in the coming seasons.\n\nSpeaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Utoikamanu admitted that he wants former Wests Tigers teammate and cousin Fonua Pole to return home to Victoria and link up with the Melbourne Storm.\n\n“Fonua Pole is from here [Melbourne], he has family here, and I'd love to see him come back," he said.\n\n“He's such a good player and a good bloke."\n\n[caption id="attachment_221799" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 30: Fonua Pole of the Wests Tigers break a tackle to score a try during the round four NRL match between Wests Tigers and New Zealand Warriors at Campbelltown Sports Stadium, on March 30, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nNo stranger to links with the Melbourne Storm, Pole was extremely close to signing with the club in 2024 before knocking them back to re-sign for a further two years at the Tigers.\n\nA graduate of the Victorian Thunderbirds system, his younger brother, Suli Pole, is also involved in the Storm system and was a regular in their Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup side, which won the title.\n\n"It was definitely on my mind because I definitely missed family coming over," Pole told Zero Tackle in March.\n\n"It was a hard transition at first but I think I've settled in and it's definitely a home for me.\n\n"I've loved our Tigers. I'm always grateful for the opportunity they gave me and I owe this club so much and I don't want to leave without repaying them."