Cody Walker has opened up on his NRL future as he prepares to enter his 11th season at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, admitting a call on whether he plays on beyond this year will likely come once the campaign is underway.

Now 36-years-old, Walker has become one of the club's longest-serving figures of the modern era.

Since debuting in 2016, the five-eighth has played more than 220 games and grown into a senior voice within the squad.

But with his contract expiring at the end of this season, and after managing just 11 appearances last year due to a string of injuries, the conversation around his future has naturally intensified.

While the Rabbitohs moved to secure him on a one-year extension last September, there is a growing sense that this year could shape as a defining one for both Walker and the club.

At an event which saw the USANA True Health Foundation donate $50,000 to Souths Cares, the veteran shared he isn't consumed by what comes next.

“To be fair, I haven't really thought about that (injury and retirement). It's not something that I'm going to think about too often,” Walker told the media.

“We'll see how the season goes. We'll see about 10 to 12 games in and see how the bodies are holding up, and we'll make a decision together as a club.

“We'll just see what happens. I've given it no thought.'”

Walker's importance to South Sydney extends beyond his individual brilliance.

He has been a key organiser on the left edge and a steady hand during periods of change, helping guide combinations that will now include the likes of David Fifita, Latrell Mitchell and Alex Johnston.

His understanding of timing and shape has often allowed those around him to flourish.

At the same time, the physical toll of more than a decade in the NRL cannot be ignored.

Injuries have crept in more frequently in recent seasons, limiting his continuity and raising fair questions about how much longer his body can withstand the weekly grind.

South Sydney must balance the value of its experience and leadership with the realities of squad evolution and long-term planning.

However, there are encouraging signs with Walker sharing that this pre-season has been one of his smoothest in recent years.

“‘I've done a good, solid six-week block leading into Christmas, then I was able to do the next four weeks,” Walker said.

“I think in previous years I've probably gotten to after Christmas and I've picked up a little calf injury, and then I haven't been able to have a trial (match).

“Which then (means) I'm limping into Round 1. It's been a really good pre-season for me on a personal level, and it was really good to see the boys perform in the Charity Shield and then back it up against Manly.”

The Rabbitohs will need that stability and confidence early, particularly with hooker Brandon Smith sidelined for the opening rounds and uncertainty still surrounding Jai Arrow's return from a neck and shoulder injury.

“‘We're just being really careful with Jai. Giving him the right time to wait for results and not pushing him to do anything,” Walker added.

“The club, the players and the coach and staff are all behind him, and just fingers crossed that he gets some good results over the next couple of days.”

For now, Walker is focused on South Sydney's season opener against the Dolphins and the year ahead.

If he can remain fit and guide a talented roster through the grind of the regular season, 2026 could spark a genuine finals campaign — and potentially provide a fitting backdrop to whatever decision comes next.