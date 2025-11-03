The Sydney Roosters have confirmed the signing of Cody Ramsey on a two-year deal which will see him head to Bondi Junction for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Ramsey spent 2025 in the NSW Cup with the St George Illawarra Dragons after spending almost 900 days out of the game due to ulcerative colitis, a bowel condition which threatened his life.

His return to the NSW Cup saw him captain the Dragons to a grand final.

Able to play at fullback and on the wing, the speedy back will now chase a return to the top grade, and Roosters' head of recruitment Joel Carbone lauded the signing.

“Cody is a competitor who brings energy, toughness and genuine strike. It says a lot about his character that he's overcome the challenges of the last couple of years,” Carbone said in a statement confirming his signing.

“He adds terrific depth to our outside backs, and we're excited to welcome him to the Roosters."

His two-year deal with Trent Robinson's side comes after the Dragons are understood to have only offered him a development deal to remain in red and white for 2026.

It means Ramsey, who also attracted interest from the Parramatta Eels, will head to the Roosters where he will look to add to his 36 first grade games, and potentially be in the mix to take over at fullback from James Tedesco when he eventually hangs up the boots.

Ramsey will begin his first pre-season with the tri-colours later this month.