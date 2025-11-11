Teenage halfback Coby Black has shocked the Brisbane Broncos, informing the club of his decision to depart at the end of next season to chase his NRL dream with the Canberra Raiders.

The 19-year-old, who was long seen as Adam Reynolds' eventual successor at Red Hill, will link with Ricky Stuart's Raiders from 2027 after formally becoming a free agent on November 1.

The Broncos announced the shock departure on Tuesday afternoon, admitting they're disappointed with the young star's decision but will support the move.

“Coby has come through our Academy program from the age of 14 and has worked really hard to progress through to our NRL top squad,” Broncos' General Manager of Recruitment and Pathways, Simon Scanlan said.

“While we're sad to see him leave, we thank him for his dedication and commitment and sincerely wish him every success as he takes the next step in his career.”

Black's move comes as Canberra look to strengthen their halves stocks following the departure of Jamal Fogarty to Manly.

According to News Corp, the Broncos were advised of Black's decision on Monday night.

The club recently signed Jonah Pezet from Melbourne for 2027, a move that has reportedly influenced Black's call to explore other opportunities.

Black turns 20 in March and was expected to be Brisbane's long-term No. 7, but Pezet's impending arrival, alongside the recruitment of Cowboys young gun Tom Duffy, has intensified competition for the role.

Black is said to be keen to continue his development under Ricky Stuart.

Despite the looming move, the Broncos are expected to allow Black to see out the final year of his contract in 2026 before relocating to the nation's capital for 2027.