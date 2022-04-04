The Melbourne Storm dismantled the Canterbury Bulldogs on Sunday but it was their young ex-Brisbane Broncos winger who continued to impress during the 44-0 mauling.

Xavier Coates made his way to the Storm this off-season after an impressive two-year run at the Broncos to kick off his pro career.

Coates was quick to make his mark at his new club as he recorded 1 try, 2 try assists, 201 metres from 9 runs, 1 line break, 1 line break assist and 1 offload in only his third outing for Melbourne, having missed last week's clash due to an injury niggle.

This type of performance should come as no surprise as the 21-year-old has already represented Queensland twice in State of Origin so early into his career.

After the contest, Coates spoke about how his experience thus far at his new club.

"As soon as I landed in Melbourne I felt so at home and the pre-season was gruelling but I couldn't see myself going anywhere else," Coates told AAP.

"I was learning so much and all the coaching staff were so welcoming and I thought when an opportunity arose that had to sign off straightaway."

Storm coach Craig Bellamy also chimed in with comments about the club's newest addition during his post-game presser.

"He's was playing Origin when he was just 20 so we knew he had some ability, but the thing that's impressed us more than that is his attitude, Bellamy said.

"He's a really humble kid, he's really down to earth and he works real hard.

"Sometimes when a kid is 19, 20-year-old and ends up playing Origin they probably think a little bit that the hard work might not be necessary.

"But he realises that it is and he's still working really hard - we couldn't be happier with him."

Given Coates' performance and the praise heaped onto him by Bellamy, it comes as no surprise that Melbourne was keen to re-sign the young star for a further four seasons several days ago, despite initially signing him on a two-year contract during the off-season.

The Storm are currently second on the ladder and are set to face the Canberra Raiders on Saturday afternoon as they look to continue with their winning ways.