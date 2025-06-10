Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien has issued an apology to fans after unleashing a heated post-match defence of his players in response to halftime boos.

The comments, which came after the Knights clawed back from a deficit to beat Manly, drew a wave of reaction across the league, but surprising support from premiership-winning captains Paul Gallen and Cameron Smith.

The boos rang out at McDonald Jones Stadium as the Knights headed to the sheds scoreless, but they returned with renewed intent to post a second-half surge and steal the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the emotional aftermath, O'Brien did not hold back at his press conference, describing the jeers as “disappointing” and saying those responsible “don't know anything about rugby league.”

His remarks triggered a mix of responses from the fan base, prompting the coach to issue a public apology.

“I apologise unreservedly to our members and fans that I offended and I can understand why they would be offended,” O'Brien said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the backlash, both Gallen and Smith threw their support behind the embattled coach.

“I'd rather my coach go into bat for me like he did for his team,” Gallen said.

“I understand the Newcastle fans being frustrated and at the end of the day, they'll forgive him if they keep winning games.

“They pay their money to go there, they're allowed to boo.”

Cameron Smith spoke about the culture-building aspect of a coach standing firm for his players.

“There's unity within that footy club and within the footy team when the coach comes out and backs his players,” Smith said.

“He [O'Brien] loves his players and he cares for them. So he doesn't like to see them treated that way.”