The Penrith Panthers have confirmed their spot in the preliminary finals, and are just 80 minutes away from a third grand final on the trot.

The level of excitement at the foot of the mountains won't transfer across to Parramatta though, where the Eels fell apart in dramatic circumstances during the second half of a game they were in up to their necks during the opening stanza.

In front of a sell out crowd though, Parramatta fell short in the finals against Penrith for the second year in a row, and are now at risk of their fourth semi-final exit in a row, with the last two of those following this year's format - a top-four finish followed by a Week 1 loss.

Here are all the big points to come from an excellent Penrith victory.

Cleary returns in red-hot form, and Penrith are the raging favourites

One of the key points coming into the game was undoubtedly how Nathan Cleary would return from suspension.

The star Penrith halfback hadn't played since Penrith's last meeting with Parramatta - a loss where the minor premiers were forced to play with 12 for most of the game following a dangerous throw from Cleary on Dylan Brown.

Cleary returned with vengeance from his five-week suspension though, laying down one of his best games of the season.

On the money in the first half, he took things to another level during the second half, leaving no stone unturned in an effort which completely and utterly dismantled the Eels.

He was in everything during that second half, but maintained an excellent kicking game for the entire 80 minutes in a performance which will have whichever team the Panthers ultimately play in the preliminary finals more than just a little bit worried.

Inconsistency strikes again for Eels

Brad Arthur recently spoke out about the fact he isn't worried about the Eels' seemingly frightening lack of consistency.

Despite the simple fact that it's something which has hampered the club for a number of years, Arthur's seeming lack of worry will be a concern for fans, especially considering the way Parramatta went off the boil on Friday evening in the qualifying final loss.

While he wasn't quizzed on it during the post game press conference, it's hard to believe he doesn't worry about the way his team folded during the second half.

The problem, of course, is that this trend has been following the men in blue and gold for four years. It's not a new phenomenon.

Whether it be their defensive fragility when the going gets tough, or simple errors, some of which they made during the first half where they matched the Panthers for the most part, the Eels simply seem to go off the boil and it's almost unexplainable.

The fact they let in the first try minutes after the Panthers went down to 12 players tells you all you need to know about the long-term mindset and mental strength of the team.

They are two factors that must be pin point accurate to win a premiership, and now the Eels have to do things the hard way.

It looks incredibly unlikely that they'll be able to.

How can the Eels get away from relying on Mitchell Moses?

Mitchell Moses is undoubtedly the best and most important player for the Eels.

That has been evident everytime he hasn't been there, and was again during the final 20 minutes of the game against the Panthers after he was taken from the park with a concussion.

While he will now race the clock to play next week, even if he managed to pass fit, the Eels simply must stand up around him.

Whether it was their defensive fragility where they leaked about ten metres extra per set during the game when compared to the numbers Penrith were able to put up in defence, or whether it was the way Clint Gutherson, Dylan Brown and Reed Mahoney simply failed to come out of the halftime break, this is a club who need more than Moses.

When you look around the league at the other top teams, the star players - take Nathan Cleary, Cameron Munster, James Tedesco, Latrell Mitchell and Nicho Hynes - are all backed up by consistent performers who take the heat off those players.

There are undoubtedly players around Moses who could take the heat off him, but they fail to get it done on a consistent basis.

The onus for Parramatta to keep progressing through the finals must be on Gutherson (who was phenomenal in Round 24 and 25), Brown and Mahoney.

If the trio don't stand up, it'll be straight sets exit number four in a row for the blue and gold.

James Fisher-Harris should be in the conversation as the NRL's most important forward

James Fisher-Harris has had some 'quieter' moments this year, but his form towards the back end of the year has rebounded to exactly where it needs to be if the Panthers are to make it two premierships on the hop.

He was absolutely immense for Penrith in their win, and now has a week off to recover once again.

Playing 54 minutes, Fisher-Harris made 160 metres from 20 carries, but it was some of the other silky skills on display which can set him apart.

The role he played in the lead up to the first try was incredible, while he also crossed for a try of his own later in the contest.

That sort of effort isn't a one-off from Fisher-Harris, and while the likes of Joseph Tapine and Payne Haas take most of the credit as the best props in the competition, the fact the Kiwi prop isn't often mentioned right alongside them is almost ridiculous.

Ryan Matterson must start for the Eels in finals games

The start of the game was hardly the issue for the Eels, but Ryan Matterson still could have made a difference, particularly to their defensive lapse which ultimately let Penrith score the first try of the game once they had been reduced to 12 men.

Still, while Penrith were unable to run away with the game during the opening 20 minutes as they did during the second half, the Eels struggled to capitalise on a lot of pressure they were able to build.

It always felt like it might come back to haunt them, with two or three attacking plays in the opening quarter of the game which failed to materialise into points.

Matterson, granted, was one of their best coming off the bench, but the Eels may have been in a far stronger position after 20 minutes had he started the game.

With all due respect to Marata Niukore, his role is far more suited to coming off the bench as a combo forward who can play middle, edge, and in the centres.

Matterson's game, where he has become one of the best middle third players in the competition at both ends of the park, suits the rigours of the opening exchanges, and playing big minutes afterwards.

For that, he needs to start, and for the Eels, he needs to be on the park from the first minute.

Apisai Koroisau is a Penrith key

Penrith have plenty of key players - it goes without saying for a team pushing towards their second premiership.

And while you could make arguments as to whether Nathan Cleary or Dylan Edwards is the most important player, there are few who would dispute just how big of a role Apisai Koroisau plays in this set up.

The star hooker, who will head to the Wests Tigers next year, has put up incredible game after incredible game this year.

So good is his form, he knocked Damien Cook out of the number nine jumper for the Blues, and deserved to do so.

The star rake was at his best again for Penrith as they dismantled Parramatta, and there is a real train of thought that suggests the club will struggle to replace him next year, no matter how much Mitch Kenny and Soni Luke have shown during their first grade opportunities throughout the season.