The Wests Tigers and Dolphins have completed their pre-seasons with wins on Friday evening, while the Penrith Panthers and New Zealand Warriors will head into the season proper on the back of losses.

The four sides all showed plenty during the double-header at Leichhardt, but there will be plenty of questions and talking points to be answered over the fortnight leading into their respective Round 1 encounters.

The Tigers have an even longer wait with the Round 1 bye.

Here are all the talking points from Friday evening's action at Leichhardt.