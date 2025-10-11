Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary has thrown his support behind the idea of a hybrid rugby league and rugby union game, suggesting it could become the NRL's version of Big Bash cricket.

The four-time premiership-winning coach believes the timing is ideal for a cross-code collaboration, as rugby league faces increasing competition from the rebel union project R360, which has begun targeting several NRL stars.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Cleary said he sees major potential in blending the two codes, describing it as an opportunity to grow both sports and attract new audiences.

“It's like Twenty-20 cricket, no one would've ever thought anyone would be interested in that, but all of a sudden cricket thought outside the square,” Cleary said.

Cleary revealed he has written to NRL CEO Andrew Abdo twice in the past year to discuss the idea, recalling that his interest began after witnessing Randwick Rugby face Wests in a 2016 hybrid fixture.

“I remember I walked away impressed, I thought it flowed really well,” he said.

“It's not complicated.

“I didn't feel like there was a huge advantage to one side or the other.”

The upcoming hybrid match, the first in almost a decade, will be held on Wednesday, October 29, at the Parramatta Eels Centre of Excellence.

The game will feature prestigious GPS school Barker College and rugby league powerhouse St Gregory's College Campbelltown, with support from both the NRL and Rugby Australia.

Each side will field 13 players, playing under rugby league rules in their own half of the field before switching to union rules once crossing halfway.

Instead of tackle counts, a 60-second shot clock will limit attacking possession in each half.

A try will be worth five points, with conversions and penalties worth two, and field goals worth one.

The concept mirrors an abandoned 2020 plan for a 14-a-side hybrid Test between the Kangaroos and All Blacks, which was supported by then-Australian coach Mal Meninga and champion halfback Daly Cherry-Evans.

Cherry-Evans, at the time, backed the concept as a forward-thinking idea that could elevate both codes.

“Anything like that where there's an opportunity to grow the game of rugby league, in particular in a time like now, I think is a great idea,” Cherry-Evans told the Daily Telegraph.

While the hybrid format has long been floated, Cleary's comments have reignited debate about whether cross-code matches could represent the next stage of innovation in Australian sport.

“I think the time's right to try something new,” Cleary said.

“It would be great to experience something like that again.”