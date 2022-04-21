Penrith Panthers and New South Wales State of Origin halves Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai have nominated Stephen Crichton and Matt Burton as their preferred option to play on the edge for the Blues should Latrell Mitchell fail to return to full fitness for Game 1.

Mitchell was ruled out for up to eight weeks with a hamstring injury just a tick over eight weeks out from Game 1, meaning he is in a race against the clock.

New South Wales State of Origin coach Brad Fittler has indicated he believes Mitchell could still pass fitness for the game, however, also nominated Stephen Crichton, Matt Burton and Bradman Best as the three leading lights to take his spot.

Pointing to club combinations, both Cleary and Luai told reporters that Crichton is a favourite, while Cleary also nominated Burton.

Both Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic were picked out of position in the centres last year after excelling for the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Manly Sea Eagles respectively at fullback, with the duo ending the series among the best on ground for a dominant Blues outfit.

"Someone who can step in and know what's going on helps a lot," Cleary told reporters.

"I think Critta or Burto would be great options.

"Critta has been in and amongst it before (in camps) and he's been playing some great footy.

"He's also been great defensively which is very important for Origin."

Luai said playing with Crichton felt comfortable in annointing the gun centre for the position.

"Just playing with (Crichton) here, it feels very comfortable," Luai said.

"There wouldn't be that many adjustments from here to rep footy."

Crichton has played on the left edge previously, but since moved to the right edge for the Panthers, with Mitchell's spot being one on the left-hand side of the park.

Crichton's entire 2020 season was spent on the left outside Jarome Luai in a side who won 17 straight games, but missed the grand final.

The centre, who has played 59 NRL games, said he would happily play on the left.

"I played left growing up," Crichton said.

"It would definitely helps a lot with those boys (in Origin).

"They are some of the smartest players in the game.

"The IQ they have, getting me and (fellow Penrith centre Izack) Tago the ball at the right times, it helps us.

"It goes a long way and helps us succeed."

State of Origin 1 will be played on June 8.