The Canterbury Bulldogs finally imploded on Sunday night.

After a season of strange calls, mid-season transfers, and shock axings, the once ladder-leading Bulldogs were handed an embarrassing loss at the hands of the four-time premiership-winning Penrith Panthers.

While the 46-26 semi-final defeat would have any coach, let alone a third-year mentor, in absolute shambles, Cameron Ciraldo held his head up high, displaying an impressive amount of calm and maturity as he looks to build a side worth watching in Belmore.

The biggest talking point of the Bulldogs' season was the infamous Lachlan Galvin signing and Reed Mahoney axing, which promoted former lock Bailey Hayward into the starting hooker jersey.

It was a move that led to the eventual departures of Mahoney and Toby Sexton, heading to the North Queensland Cowboys and Catalans Dragons, respectively.

Many criticised Ciraldo's decision to prioritise two unproven youngsters above key spine members who have brought the club success thus far, and that noise hasn't stopped following their disappointing finals exit.

Ciraldo touched on the scrutiny both youngsters have fallen under in 2025, declaring he "wouldn't change a thing".

"For Lachie [Galvin] to go out there today and attack the game the way he did, I thought he was one of our top players out there," he said in his post-match press conference.

“I thought Bailey Hayward was one of our top players out there when he got on the field.

“And for those two guys in particular to come out and be two of our best on the big stage under the most pressure says a lot about their character in terms of how much crap they had to deal with this week and external opinions.

“Those two guys are tough, tough characters... They're going to play a massive part in our future.”

Both youngsters are undoubtedly exciting talents; however, many would argue that the pair are not being played in their best positions, with Hayward likely a better lock, and Galvin clearly excelling as a five-eighth.

The question of whether Hayward and Galvin can win the Bulldogs a premiership has less to do with what they can produce and more to do with how Ciraldo organises the side around them.

Galvin's role in particular is puzzling, with the youngster clearly feeling more confident in the No. 6 jersey, and even if he grows into a serviceable halfback, where does that leave teenage prodigy Mitchell Woods?

Woods has been touted as the next great halfback in the NRL and has been one of the most hyped young prospects since Sam Walker.

If Ciraldo gets his wish of turning Galvin into a halfback, he'd then need to shift Woods into five-eighth, a move that once again leaves another star out in the cold: Matt Burton.

The organisation of this Bulldogs outfit over the next few seasons is something no one has been able to work out; however, if Ciraldo is to be believed, there is a plan moving forward.

“We know what we're doing, and we're really confident in what we're doing," he said confidently.

Hayward's new role as the club's hooker is less of a conundrum for Ciraldo, with Mahoney set to depart for Townsville in 2026.

The hope is that Hayward can develop his game as an out-and-out No. 9 throughout the preseason, creating one less headache for his head coach.

Ciraldo was recently extended until 2031 by the Bulldogs, a sign that his vision has been backed by the club's decision makers.