Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo was all praise for young halfback Lachlan Galvin after his performance in Round 1.

The Bulldogs travelled to Las Vegas in their season opener and were tasked to take down the St George Illawarra Dragons in what was a thrilling golden point fixture.

All eyes were on Galvin and how he was going to combine with his halves partner Matt Burton and his edge backrower, Jacob Preston.

The 20-year old halfback lived up to the task, looking comfortable out on the global stage in their opening round.

Ciraldo commended Galvin's performance, saying in his post-match press conference that he is tracking along nicely considering his young age.

“Very proud. I said all pre-season (that) his best ability at the moment is his ability to learn,” Ciraldo said of Galvin.