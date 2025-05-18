Daly Cherry-Evans has acknowledged that his time in Queensland colours is coming to a close but says the Maroons are in safe hands with a rising crop of talented playmakers ready to step in.

Debuting in State of Origin back in 2013 and captaining Queensland since 2019, Cherry-Evans remains committed for now but is under no illusions that the end is fast approaching.

Now 36 and with 25 Origin appearances under his belt, he has long been a steady presence through multiple rebuilds.

Talk is intensifying about succession planning ahead of the 2024 series, and he has thrown his support behind a group of emerging halves led by Tom Dearden, Sam Walker and more recently, Cowboys rookie Jaxon Purdue.

Dearden and Purdue partnered in the halves during North Queensland's recent clash with Manly, and while the scoreboard didn't favour them that night, Cherry-Evans liked what he saw.

“Tommy in particular, over the last month has been fantastic,” he said.

“I'm sure he's going to be a part of the Queensland side for a long time.”

Purdue is less experienced but has impressed observers with his maturity and footy instincts.

“Young Jaxon has obviously only just started his career in the halves,” Cherry-Evans said.

“Based on what I've seen, I'm sure he has a long future ahead.”

Other names in the frame for future Maroons halves roles include Braydon Trindall and Jamal Fogarty who are jockeying for position in an era-defining handover.

But if Cherry-Evans is worried about who takes his place, he certainly isn't showing it.