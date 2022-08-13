Jock Madden's future at the Wests Tigers is looking more and more clouded by the day, with the Penrith Panthers now reportedly interested in the young gun.

Madden has reportedly privately expressed his desire to play consistent first-grade rugby league, and could look to head for the Concord exit if Luke Brooks remains at the club.

It comes with a halves log jam continuing at the joint venture - one Madden is at the back of the queue for, with Adam Doueihi, Luke Brooks and Jackson Hastings all seemingly ahead of him.

The late-season move of Hastings to lock at Concord could continue next season though, with Madden and Brooks then set to square off for the number seven jumper.

Madden has impressed in limited first grade opportunities and, off-contract at the end of the year, he has been linked with moves to Canberra and the Dolphins earlier this year before Penrith have come onto the scene, according to The Daily Telegraph.

A move to Penrith would be unlikely to buy him any extra game time with Nathan Cleary in the way, however, a different system and coaching model could take his game to the next level and springboard him to another new contract the following year in much the same way Sean O'Sullivan has done this year.

Penrith are looking for a replacement to O'Sullivan, who will link up with the Dolphins in November alongside Anthony Milford and Kodi Nikorima, with the trio to compete for the halves positions.

O'Sullivan is almost certain to wear the number seven jumper at the club, meaning one of the options Madden seemingly had on the table earlier in the year is now gone, while the form of Jamal Fogarty in the nation's capital also makes that a non likely possibility.

Madden will have the remainder of the season to play in the halves after the injury to Hastings, as the wait for him to sign a new contract continues.