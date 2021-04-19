Former Melbourne Storm centre Will Chambers has signed with Cronulla for the rest of the season.

The Daily Telegraph reported yesterday that Chambers was set to put pen-to-paper on a deal that will see him earn over $100,000 to play out the rest of the year.

The Sharks on Monday confirmed the acquisition of the Chambers.

“It’s a bit different, it’s all a bit new at the moment, I’m taking it all in, getting to know the boys,” Chambers told sharks.com.au following his first training session at the Sharks.

“Exciting times ahead, I look forward to fitting in and to being a part of something special this year. I’m excited about pulling on the Sharks jersey and being a part of this special organisation, an organisation that’s very tough and very competitive,” he added.

With the Sharks’ outside-back stocks plagued with injuries, Chambers firms as a reinforcement for interim coach Josh Hannay and will depart Japanese rugby club Suntory Goliath to return to the NRL.

Chambers has been training in Melbourne and is understood to have sought after Gallen’s permission to make sure any bad blood had been cleared given their past resentments.

“Will wanted to make sure that if he was to come, that there would be no issue from my end,” Gallen told The Daily Telegraph.

“He said he basically wanted my blessing — I don’t think that was necessary, but that’s how he explained it. I told him what happened on the field, stayed on the field and it was all in the past for me.

“He spoke about why he wanted to come to Cronulla and how he saw the same tough character traits of the Storm in the Sharks. I told him there would be no problem, if he wanted to come.”

Chambers, a former Maroons and Kangaroos star, is set to officially become the Shire’s latest singing in the coming days.

A return to the NRL would make it Chambers’ third stint in the league, having left Melbourne in 2010, only to return two years later before ending his time with the Storm in 2019.