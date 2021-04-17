Eels winger Blake Ferguson is keen to have his future sorted within the the next month and sign a new contract, whether it be at Parramatta or a rival club.
The 31-year old comes off-contract with the Eels at the end of the season and faces a big month ahead, both on and off the field.
On the field he is hoping to prove himself worthy of a new deal, preferably with Parramatta, but ultimately wants to land somewhere he feels wanted.
Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Ferguson said he hoped to put pen to paper in the next month.
Asked if his preference was to remain in Sydney, Ferguson responded: “I just want to be with a team that wants me.
“Obviously I’d love to stay with Parramatta but if they have other plans, I feel I’ll definitely add value wherever I go. So hopefully in the next four weeks that can be sorted
“If we were still talking about this in Round 20, I’d be in some Barney Rubble (trouble). But I don’t want to be talking about it after Round 10.”
Ferguson has no plans of slowing down anytime, keen to add to his tally of nine State of Origin games for New South Wales.
Having enjoyed a strong start to the year with Parramatta, who have previously suggested they will move on from Ferguson at the end of 2021, the veteran is eyeing double-digit Origin appearances.
“Yeah, definitely,” he said, when asked if he was aiming to return to Origin this year.
“But nothing is ever given on a silver platter. So I plan to earn it. Right now, I’m on nine Origin games — and I want to get to double digits.”
Meanwhile, he is preparing to move back in with partner Dominique Moraitis and their two-week old baby girl Luna.
It has been a tough period for Ferguson, having spent the last six months living with cousin Anthony Mundine as he deals with some personal issues.
It came after his split with Moraitis in late 2020, including the cancellation of their wedding. But the couple has now rekindled and gotten things back on track.
Ferguson credits Mundine for helping him get through a difficult chapter in his life.
“Living with Choc, we’re really close and, for me, he’s always been that ear there to listen,” he said.
“His mum, my Aunty Lyn, has also done heaps for me which I’m really grateful for.
“There were a few issues there I had to move on from and I feel like I’ve done that now. I’m moving forward, day by day.”
Ferguson has played 236 NRL games for the Sharks, Raiders, Roosters and Eels since making his first-grade debut in 2009.