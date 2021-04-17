Eels winger Blake Ferguson is keen to have his future sorted within the the next month and sign a new contract, whether it be at Parramatta or a rival club.

The 31-year old comes off-contract with the Eels at the end of the season and faces a big month ahead, both on and off the field.

On the field he is hoping to prove himself worthy of a new deal, preferably with Parramatta, but ultimately wants to land somewhere he feels wanted.

SEE ALSO: Broncos table strong offer to young star Xavier Coates amid interest from four rival clubs

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Ferguson said he hoped to put pen to paper in the next month.

Asked if his preference was to remain in Sydney, Ferguson responded: “I just want to be with a team that wants me.