The cashed-up North Queensland Cowboys reportedly have interest in two more players.

According to a report by The Daily Telegraph, the Cowboys have drawn up a hit-list of targets and off-contract Storm premiership duo Dale Finucane and Nicho Hynes are among them.

The pair are two of 12 Storm players currently unsigned beyond the 2022 season.

Finucane would be an ideal addition to the struggling club, who is yet to play a game for the Storm this year due to a calf injury.

Named co-captain of the Storm this season alongside Jesse Bromwich, Finucane is reportedly seeking a four-year extension, a contract the reigning premiers may not be keen to commit to.

Finucane has played 201 NRL games since making his debut for Canterbury in 2012 before moving to Melbourne in 2015.

Meanwhile, Hynes is reportedly keen to secure a starting role in the NRL which could lure him away from Melbourne, currently playing behind star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen at the Storm.

The 24-year old has made 13 appearances at first-grade level since making his debut in 2019.

He is likely to attract interest from several NRL rivals where he could attract double his current salary.

North Queensland have already been linked to the likes of Rabbitoh Adam Reynolds, Bronco Tom Dearden, Tiger Luke Brooks and Bulldog Jayden Okunbor.

It comes amid Michael Morgan’s retirement and Josh McGuire’s move to the St George Illawarra Dragons.

McGuire’s departure has opened the door for the Cowboys to secure 19-year old Riley Price, son of Queensland legend Steve, on a development contract for the rest of the season.

The young forward will be promoted to the top grade next year.

The Cowboys are reportedly determined to turn their recent woes around quickly and have money to spend, currently sitting 12th on the NRL ladder with just one win in 2021.