Brisbane Broncos star forward Patrick Carrigan will miss the club's preliminary final after accepting the early guilty plea for a Grade 2 careless high tackle.\r\n\r\nThe forward, charged out of Sunday afternoon's game for a tackle on Canberra middle forward Morgan Smithies that saw him sent to the sin bin, could have risked a second game - potentially the grand final - by fighting at the judiciary.\r\n\r\nElsewhere, Reece Walsh was fined twice, and players from the Canterbury Bulldogs, Penrith Panthers and Canberra Raiders are also lighter in the hip pocket following the opening weekend of finals action.\r\n\r\nHere is the full list of charges.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="9642527"]\r\nMelbourne Storm\r\nNo charges.\r\nCanterbury Bulldogs\r\n \tJosh Curran, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="9642528"]\r\nNew Zealand Warriors\r\nNo charges.\r\nPenrith Panthers\r\n \tIsaiah Papali'i, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="9642529"]\r\nCronulla Sharks\r\nNo charges.\r\nSydney Roosters\r\nNo charges.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="9642596"]\r\nCanberra Raiders\r\n \tZac Hosking, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 1st offence, $1000.\r\nBrisbane Broncos\r\n \tReece Walsh, Grade 1 striking, 2nd offence, $3000.\r\n \tReece Walsh, Grade 1 contrary conduct, 2nd offence, $1800.\r\n \tPatrick Carrigan, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, one-week suspension.