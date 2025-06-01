Daly Cherry-Evans is reportedly set to be dropped from the Queensland Maroons' State of Origin team for Game 2 of the 2025 series.

If the move comes true, it will mark the end of Cherry-Evans' State of Origin career for the 36-year-old, who is a veteran of 26 games for his state, as well as 21 for his country and 340 for the Manly Sea Eagles at club level.

A disappointing performance in Game 1 for Cherry-Evans as the Maroons fell short for the second time in a row at home - the first time it has happened since 1997 - has left plenty of questions over his status in the side.

Queensland's attack has struggled ever since the middle of last year's series, and with North Queensland Cowboys star Tom Dearden banging down the door, journalist Brent Read said on Triple M Radio that the mail is Cherry-Evans will be dropped, although it won't be confirmed until the squad is selected for the trip to Perth at the end of next weekend.

"The interesting one is Daly and what they do at halfback," Read said on Triple M Radio.

"There was a lot of mail on Friday that Daly was facing an uphill battle to keep the number seven jersey, that Tom Dearden would come into the team.

"Obviously no one is going to come out and say that, because there is two [NRL] games to go before Origin, but my understanding is right now, Daly will not be in the team for Origin 2. His Origin career will be over."

The move would see Dearden link up with Cameron Munster in the halves, while Queensland would also require a new utility off the bench, and a new captain.

It's unclear who could be in line to take over from Cherry-Evans as the side's leader if he is dropped, although the likes of Patrick Carrigan, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Cameron Munster could be considered the favourites.

Cherry-Evans, who is now the oldest Origin player of all-time, has struggled to inspire the Maroons to any great heights in his recent appearances, and has also struggled for form at club level ever since he revealed he would be leaving the Sea Eagles at the end of the currently ongoing season.

Queensland will likely weigh up other changes for the must-win Game 2, including what to do at fullback and hooker, and whether to bring in the likes of Corey Horsburgh, Jaydn Su'A or Jai Arrow into a forward pack who were outmatched by the Blues in Brisbane.