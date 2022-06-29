Interim Canterbury coach Mick Potter will be forced to watch his resurgent Bulldogs outfit from his lounge room this weekend, following a positive COVID test on Wednesday.

Potter, who is currently in talks for a one-year extension with the club, will be forced to go into seven days isolation, and is set to coach his side over the phone via his assistants in David Furner and Craig Sandercock.

Potter confirmed that while he's not 100%, the roadblock is something that the former Tigers coach can work around.

“I’m a little under the weather. I’m 60-40 good. I’m a little raspy in the throat and have a little headache, but that’s all. It’s nothing that can’t be managed," he told The Daily Telegraph.

The COVID case couldn't have come at a worse time for the Bulldogs, who have enjoyed some newfound attacking flair under Potter, winning back-to-back games, and scoring 70 points in the process.

Consecutive victories have lifted the Bulldogs off the bottom wrung of the ladder, and now sit one win ahead of the Tigers and Titans, as the club looks to avoid snaring the wooden spoon in successive seasons.

While Potter will not feature at this week's match against Cronulla at CommBank Stadium, Canterbury have the bye next weekend, allowing Potter ample time to make a full recovery before their Round 18 clash against rivals South Sydney.