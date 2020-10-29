All Black coaching legend Steve Hansen is set to join the Bulldogs coaching staff as a high-performance consultant, per The Brisbane Times.

Hansen will work alongside incoming coach Trent Barrett to bring some of the best Rugby Union talent from across the Tasman to help rebuild the club.

The All Black legend will travel over to Sydney on a regular basis to assist in the rebuild and to impose himself on the organisation as much as possible.

Incoming Bulldogs coach Barrett had been in the company of Hansen and the All Blacks at the end of 2018, shortly after leaving Manly.

Hansen played a significant role in both the 2011 and 2015 All Blacks World Cup victories. In the earlier year he supported Graham Henry in his support staff and led the side to a successful title defense in 2015.

Hansen’s move to the Bulldogs has come with the opportunity to bring over some rugby union talent to help bolster the clubs performances.

“Not only will he be helping those across the club now, he will absolutely be part of the recruitment plans,” Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill said. “To have players coached by Trent and our other staff, and to have someone of his experience helping, will be enormous. “The benefits are far-reaching. Initially the focus is on rebuilding. He respects us as a club, he respects our DNA, he’s not here to change who the Bulldogs are – he’s here to complement it with the best of the All Blacks and Canterbury DNA coming together.