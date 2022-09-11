Disgraced centre Bronson Xerri is seemingly on the road to redemption, and the first stop could be under 40 minutes away from the sunny Shire.

Xerri hasn't played an NRL game since the 2019 finals series, receiving a four-year ban in mid-2020 for illegal testosterone usage, which was backdated to November, 2019.

It was revealed earlier in the week that Xerri had sought out new management in Matt Desira, tasked with sending out 'feelers' to NRL clubs over their interest in the speedster, who will still be just 23 years old when he returns to the field.

The former Shark, who crossed the line 13 times across 22 games in 2019, is reportedly set to meet with incoming Canterbury Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo about potentially joining the Kennel in 2024.

While what he brings on-field is obvious, Ciraldo will be looking to see whether the outside back is a changed man and whether he shows any remorse for the incident that's robbed him of nearly 100 NRL games.

While his newfound bodybuilder physique is massive in comparison to the scrawny speedster that debuted in 2019, his former sprint coach Roger Fabri isn't concerned over Xerri recovering his lightning pace.

“You’re either born with speed or you’re not. Bronson was born with it," Fabri told The Daily Telegraph.