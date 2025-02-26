The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have paid tribute to former player, coach, and CEO Bob Hagan following his passing, honouring a lifelong contribution to rugby league that left an indelible mark on the club.

Hagan's association with the Bulldogs began as a player in 1967, featuring in 45 first-grade games before transitioning into coaching and administration.

His impact extended beyond the club, with a distinguished representative career that saw him play for Queensland and Australia before donning the New South Wales jersey, where he captained the side 11 times.

Following a season in Toowoomba, Hagan returned to Canterbury as head coach in 1971, leading the side for two years before stepping into club administration.

His influence grew further when he became the inaugural president of the Gold Coast franchise in 1988.

His most significant off-field role came when he served as the Bulldogs' CEO from 1996 to 2003, a period that shaped the club's long-term direction.

Hagan remains the only person in Bulldogs history to have been a first-grade player, first-grade coach and club CEO, an achievement that speaks to his deep connection to Canterbury-Bankstown and his standing within the game.

The Bulldogs have extended their condolences to Hagan's family and friends, acknowledging the incredible contribution he made to the club and the sport.

